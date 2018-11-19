Johnson (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Considered week to week with a knee sprain, Johnson doesn't seem to have any real shot at playing in Thursday's game against the Bears. He suffered the injury during the second half of Sunday's 20-19 win over the Panthers, finishing with 15 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 10 yards. The Lions likely will rely on some combination of Theo Riddick, LeGarrette Blount and Zach Zenner in a difficult Thanksgiving day matchup. There is some good news for the injury-riddled Detroit offense, with Johnson expected to avoid surgery and potentially back in the mix for Week 13 against the Rams.

