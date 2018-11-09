Johnson (ankle) remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago.

Johnson was a limited practice participant throughout the week, while backfield mate LeGarrette Blount (knee) progressed to a full session Friday. The Lions seem likely to have their entire backfield available Sunday, but we may not know for sure until inactive lists are released approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 EST kickoff. Johnson will have to deal with a tough matchup if he's cleared to play, facing a Chicago defense that's allowing just 3.7 yards per carry and 85 rushing yards per game.