Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Logs full practice after bye
Johnson (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Johnson downplayed his injury after a Week 5 win over the Packers and apparently had enough time to recover during a bye. He'll lead the Detroit backfield Sunday in Miami, with potential for some extra pass-catching work if Theo Riddick (knee) isn't able to play.
