Johnson (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Johnson was forced out of last Sunday's win over the Bears in the fourth quarter, and it appears that he's still bothered by the knee issue. The third-year pro's chances of suiting up Week 14 still look solid, but with D'Andre Swift (illness) also having practiced in a limited capacity, he could end up thrust back into a depth role.
More News
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Picks up knee injury•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Strong showing in loss•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Set for increased reps•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Totals 38 yards in heightened role•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Will help fill in for Swift•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Only one carry against Washington•