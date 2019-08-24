Johnson rushed twice for four yards and caught one of two targets for seven yards during Friday's preseason game against Buffalo.

During a game in which quarterback Matthew Stafford played well into the second quarter, Johnson was done after the first. However, it's interesting that C.J. Anderson got the second drive completely to himself while Johnson handled the first and the majority of the third. Aside from Anderson, rookie Ty Johnson also saw snaps with the first-teamers and ultimately caught an 11-yard touchdown. More important than anything, though, is the possibility that Detroit could be without stud center Frank Ragnow (leg) for the foreseeable future after the 2018 first-round pick went down with a potentially serious injury during Friday's game.