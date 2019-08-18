Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Looks good in return to field
Johnson rushed three times for 17 yards during Saturday's preseason game against Houston.
Johnson had another run called back on an illegal blocking penalty and looked good overall in his first taste of live action since Week 11 of last season. He should see more run in the third preseason tilt next Friday against the Bills.
