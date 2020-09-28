Johnson rushed three times for 16 yards while securing his only target for 14 yards during Sunday's 26-23 victory over Arizona.

Johnson lost starting duties to Adrian Peterson and ultimately saw just 20 offensive snaps compared to Peterson's 40 and D'Andre Swift's six. After the game, head coach Matt Patricia indicated that controlling the clock was one of Detroit's primary objectives, according to Chris Burke of the Athletic, which may explain why the backfield playing time was divided as it was. Perhaps we should expect similar distributions when Detroit matches up with other fast-paced teams like the Cardinals, who rank top-five in the league in total offensive snaps. However, barring an injury to Peterson or Swift, Johnson doesn't currently seem like a great bet for consistent offensive touches in any scenario.