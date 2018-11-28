Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Missing from practice
Johnson (knee) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The running back is thus expected to open Week 13 as a non-participant in practice, which doesn't provide much early optimism with regards to his status for Sunday's game against the Rams. Johnson missed his first game of the season last week in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears, allowing LeGarrette Blount (103 yards from scrimmage and two touchdown on 20 touches) to take on a more pronounced role out of the backfield.
More News
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Won't play on Thanksgiving•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Sits out practice again Tuesday•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Listed as non-participant Monday•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Considered week-to-week with sprain•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Knee injury believed to be sprain•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Won't return Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...