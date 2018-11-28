Johnson (knee) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The running back is thus expected to open Week 13 as a non-participant in practice, which doesn't provide much early optimism with regards to his status for Sunday's game against the Rams. Johnson missed his first game of the season last week in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears, allowing LeGarrette Blount (103 yards from scrimmage and two touchdown on 20 touches) to take on a more pronounced role out of the backfield.