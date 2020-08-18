Johnson (undisclosed) was spotted on the sidelines with his helmet off during Tuesday's practice, Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit reports.

After missing eight games in 2019 with a torn meniscus in his right knee, Johnson was spotted Monday with a brace on his right leg, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein. While it's not clear if a re-injured knee is why Johnson missed reps Tuesday, any missed time going forward should mean more reps for rookie D'Andre Swift.