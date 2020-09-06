Johnson is facing more competition in the backfield from Adrian Peterson, who signed a one-year contract with the Lions on Sunday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

With D'Andre Swift (undisclosed) missing a good chunk of training camp with an injury, Johnson had an opportunity to begin the season as the Lions' starting running back. The addition of Peterson shouldn't change that immediately, but it could have more of an impact as the season rolls on. Johnson has admitted in training camp that he's not as shifty as Swift, so once the rookie gets healthy, this could turn into a committee backfield. If that's the case and Swift takes off as expected, Johnson could be the most affected back by Peterson's presence.