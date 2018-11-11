Johnson (ankle) rushed 14 times for 51 yards and a touchdown and brought in all six of his targets for 38 yards and another score in the Lions' 34-22 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Johnson still saw a decent workload on the ground considering the Lions were behind by a sizable margin in the second half, and he drew even with both Kenny Golladay and backfield mate Theo Riddick for the team lead in receptions. It's particularly encouraging to see Johnson remain involved in the game plan as a pass-catching option with the Lions down by multiple scores, a role that previously would been the near-exclusive domain of Riddick. Johnson and the Lions will look for a more favorable game script Week 11 against the Panthers, but it's already clear that the rookie is now the unquestioned lead back in Motown.