Lions' Kerryon Johnson: No longer lead dog

General manager Bob Quinn said he views Johnson and second-round draft pick D'Andre Swift as complements to each other, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

It's no secret that head coach Matt Patricia prefers a running back-by-committee approach. When also considering the fact that Johnson has missed 14 games through his first two seasons, it's not surprising that Detroit was willing to spend a second-round pick on another back despite having already used a second-rounder on Johnson back in 2018. With that said, Swift appears to be the superior prospect as both a runner and pass catcher, and it's not unreasonable to think the rookie could take over the top spot sooner rather than later in 2020. Johnson -- and Bo Scarbrough, to a much lesser extent -- will probably still be involved in the rushing attack no matter what, but Swift possesses the greatest upside of the group.