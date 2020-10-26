Johnson did not log a rushing attempt and he was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 23-22 victory over Atlanta.

Johnson was on the field for 14 of 62 offensive snaps. While that wasn't all that far off of Adrian Peterson (19), Peterson was given 11 carries, and both veterans watched as D'Andre Swift (28) saw a season-high share (45 percent) of the playing time. With Bo Scarbrough now activated from injured reserve, there doesn't appear to be anywhere for Johnson's stock to go but further down unless he is moved before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.