Johnson did not record a carry or target during Sunday's 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell fed D'Andre Swift (15 carries, five targets) as much as he could, but Detroit quickly fell behind big to Tennessee and there were only six carries left over for Adrian Peterson and none for Johnson. While it's possible Detroit chooses to rest quarterback Matthew Stafford for the final two games of the regular season and the Lions consequently lean more on the run down the stretch, Johnson is clearly the third wheel in this backfield and he does not belong in fantasy lineups anywhere.