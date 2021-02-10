The Lions' new coaching staff doesn't seem to view Johnson as a solid No. 2 running back, according to Chris Burke of The Athletic.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn referred to D'Andre Swift as a "three-down back" but also said the team will still need to "find someone else" to complement him. Johnson, a former second-round pick himself, thus figures to face competition for a backup RB role, or possibly even for a roster spot. He was largely used as a pass blocker in 2020, while Swift and 35-year-old Adrian Peterson handled most of the carries and targets. Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, Johnson may not have a future in Detroit under the new management.