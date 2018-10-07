Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Not announced as starter
Johnson was not announced as one of the Lions' starting running backs for Sunday's game against the Lions, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Johnson was credited with a start last week, but fellow running backs LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick were announced as the starters for Week 5. This should not have a major effect on Johnson's workload, though, as all three running backs will play a role in Sunday's contest.
