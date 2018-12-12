Johnson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Johnson is off to a poor start in his effort to avoid a fourth consecutive absence while nursing a knee sprain. The Lions split backfield work between LeGarrette Blount, Zach Zenner and Theo Riddick during Sunday's 17-3 win over the Cardinals, and they're likely prepared to do the same Week 15 at Buffalo.

