Head coach Matt Patricia said Johnson's lack of practice reps Tuesday was planned, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
There was a concern for Johnson's health after he was seen on the sidelines during Tuesday's practice one day after also being seen with a brace on his right knee. After all, that's the same knee in which Johnson tore his meniscus last season. However, Patricia's comments indicate Johnson is fine. Probably the bigger concern for Johnson's 2020 outlook at this point is D'Andre Swift, who has thoroughly impressed thus far into training camp.
