Johnson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The rookie running back is off to a poor start in his bid to avoid a third consecutive absence. Given that he's recovering from an MCL sprain and playing for a team with no shot at the playoffs, Johnson probably won't be rushed back to action before he has full confidence in his knee. Things are trending toward another week of LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick in the backfield Sunday at Arizona.

