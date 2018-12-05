Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Not practicing yet
Johnson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The rookie running back is off to a poor start in his bid to avoid a third consecutive absence. Given that he's recovering from an MCL sprain and playing for a team with no shot at the playoffs, Johnson probably won't be rushed back to action before he has full confidence in his knee. Things are trending toward another week of LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick in the backfield Sunday at Arizona.
More News
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Officially ruled out•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Idle for practice again•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Spectator at practice•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Missing from practice•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Won't play on Thanksgiving•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Sits out practice again Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....