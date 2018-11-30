Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

As expected, Johnson was unable to practice in any capacity this week and will be held out for a second straight game. Given that he's recovering from an MCL sprain, the rookie is far from a lock to make it back for Week 14 in Arizona. The Lions will rely on LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick out of the backfield as they try to pull off the upset Sunday.