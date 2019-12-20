Lions' Kerryon Johnson: On track for activation

Johnson (knee) may be activated to the 53-man roster Saturday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

The Lions currently have an open roster spot, which suggests they plan to remove Johnson from injured reserve before Sunday's game in Denver. Multiple beat reporters have suggested that the running back's activity level in practice provides another hint in favor of a Week 16 return to the lineup. It isn't clear how the Lions will divide backfield snaps and touches if Johnson indeed achieves active status, with Bo Scarbrough (ribs), Ty Johnson, J.D. McKissic and Wes Hills each getting some degree of work at various points within the past few weeks. Kerryon would probably be the best bet to lead the team in carries, but that doesn't come with any guarantees.