Johnson collected three rushing yards on his only carry during Sunday's 30-27 win against Washington.

D'Andre Swift garnered 16 of 21 RB carries for the Lions in Week 10, with four-time All-Pro Adrian Peterson sweeping up four more. Johnson logged a season-high 25 offensive snaps last week against the Vikings while accumulating 65 scrimmage yards, but Sunday he established a new season low with only nine offensive snaps. The Lions face a Panthers defense Week 11 that has surrendered the fourth-most RB rushing TDs in the NFL (10), but Johnson's role appears to have largely dissipated with Swift's emergence. The rookie has racked up 246 scrimmage yards and a touchdown the past two weeks.