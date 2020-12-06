Johnson injured his knee during Sunday's 34-30 win at Chicago.
Johnson picked up the health concern late in the fourth quarter, finishing his day with three carries for three yards and two catches (on three targets) for eight yards. With D'Andre Swift (illness) sidelined for a third consecutive game, Adrian Peterson led the backfield with 16 rushes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, fellow reserve RB Jonathan Williams didn't receive a single touch.
