Running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley specifically raved about Johnson's proficiency in pass protection during a live interview with Pride of Detroit on March 12. "...You can be the most talented route runner out there, but if you can't block, you can't play for me. Point. Blank. Period," Staley said.

Staley's comments shine a more positive light on Johnson's future in Detroit after new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn failed to mention the running back by name in his introductory press conference last month, only to go on to say that Detroit needs to "find someone else" to complement No. 1 back D'Andre Swift. While the recently-signed Jamaal Williams may be that "someone else" - and Williams is quite adept at pass pro in his own right - Johnson already has a history of subbing in for Swift on passing downs and would seem to be what Staley would prefer in a depth option. With that said, Detroit could save $1.3 million against the cap by letting Johnson go this offseason, and it's not out of the question for another team to trade for the 2017 SEC player of the year who's entering the last year of his rookie deal.