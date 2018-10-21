Johnson rushed for 158 yards on 19 carries and added 21 yards on two catches during Sunday's 32-21 win over Miami.

Nearly half of Johnson's rushing total came on a 71-yard sprint early in the second quarter in which he took a quick inside run and broke to the sideline, setting up a Matt Prater field goal. Johnson appears to be the back Detroit has been looking for for several years, tallying at least 85 total yards in three of the last four games. A matchup next Sunday with a Seattle run defense that has surrendered 4.7 yards per carry should provide another opportunity for Johnson to churn out big yardage. The one concern that fans might have is that the rookie has scored just once this season and has a natural touchdown vulture in his backfield in LeGarrette Blount, who has scored three times in the past two games.