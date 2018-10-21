Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Racks up 179 yards
Johnson rushed for 158 yards on 19 carries and added 21 yards on two catches during Sunday's 32-21 win over Miami.
Nearly half of Johnson's rushing total came on a 71-yard sprint early in the second quarter in which he took a quick inside run and broke to the sideline, setting up a Matt Prater field goal. Johnson appears to be the back Detroit has been looking for for several years, tallying at least 85 total yards in three of the last four games. A matchup next Sunday with a Seattle run defense that has surrendered 4.7 yards per carry should provide another opportunity for Johnson to churn out big yardage. The one concern that fans might have is that the rookie has scored just once this season and has a natural touchdown vulture in his backfield in LeGarrette Blount, who has scored three times in the past two games.
More News
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Could get some of Riddick's targets•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Logs full practice after bye•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Says he's okay•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Not announced as starter•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Will remain in RB platoon•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...