Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Receives 13 touches in Week 2
Johnson rushed eight times for 43 yards and secured five of six targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers
Johnson ultimately tied LeGarrette Blount for the team lead in carries, though Blount was ejected with 10 minutes remaining in the game for coming off the sidelines and knocking over a San Francisco defender who pushed quarterback Matthew Stafford. The rookie was also significantly involved as a receiver despite how Theo Riddick -- who drew 12 targets -- remained the Lions' preferred passing-down option. While it will continue to be hard to trust Johnson as a standalone fantasy asset so long as Detroit employs a committee approach to the running back position, Johnson could be in store for an uptick in carries in the short-term if Blount is slapped with a suspension.
