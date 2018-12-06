Johnson (knee) was held out of Thursday's practice.

A mere spectator during the portion of the session open to the media, Johnson has yet to make any inroads toward a return from a sprained left knee. He does have one more chance to take the practice field this week, but he appears to be trending toward a third missed game in a row. in Johnson's stead, the backfield has been led by Theo Riddick (67 snaps on offense) and LeGarrette Blount (63) in their traditional roles.

