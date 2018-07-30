Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Repping with backups
Johnson has mostly been working with the backups during the opening days of training camp, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.
It sounds like LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick are dominating the first-team reps thus far into camp, though Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reported that Johnson took some reps with the goal-line offense during Monday's session. While there's still plenty of time for Johnson to work his way into a bigger role with the starters as the summer unfolds, every indication to date suggests that Blount has a solid grip on the early-down role in advance of the 2018 campaign. With that said, Detroit is expected to take a committee approach at running back, so fantasy owners can still expect Johnson to have some sort of role on offense.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...