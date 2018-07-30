Johnson has mostly been working with the backups during the opening days of training camp, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.

It sounds like LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick are dominating the first-team reps thus far into camp, though Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reported that Johnson took some reps with the goal-line offense during Monday's session. While there's still plenty of time for Johnson to work his way into a bigger role with the starters as the summer unfolds, every indication to date suggests that Blount has a solid grip on the early-down role in advance of the 2018 campaign. With that said, Detroit is expected to take a committee approach at running back, so fantasy owners can still expect Johnson to have some sort of role on offense.