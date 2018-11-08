Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Reps limited at practice again
Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The Lions have capped Johnson's reps in both of their first two practices of Week 10, but his status for Sunday's game against the Bears doesn't appear to be in any peril. That being said, Johnson could clear up any lingering concern about his outlook by putting in a full session Friday. Johnson has supplanted LeGarrette Blount (knee) as the Lions' primary ballcarrier, though the rookie's involvement in the passing game took a hit in the Week 9 loss to the Vikings when Theo Riddick returned from a two-game absence.
