Johnson (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Johnson looks back in full form after picking up a knee injury during last weekend's win over the Bears, and being limited Wednesday. D'Andre Swift (illness) remains limited in practice, so it's possible that Johnson could handle an expanded role once more when the Lions take on the Packers at home Sunday.
