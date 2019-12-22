Play

Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Returns to action Sunday

Johnson (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Denver.

After Johnson completed his rehab from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the Lions officially elevated him to the 53-man roster Saturday. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Johnson is slated to get "significant carries" in his first game action since Week 7. In the five games that he's completed this season, Johnson averaged 19.2 touches for 82.2 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring three touchdowns. If he's indeed a bell cow Sunday, he'll push fellow running backs Bo Scarbrough (ribs), Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic down the depth chart.

