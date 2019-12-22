Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Returns to action Sunday
Johnson (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Denver.
After Johnson completed his rehab from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the Lions officially elevated him to the 53-man roster Saturday. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Johnson is slated to get "significant carries" in his first game action since Week 7. In the five games that he's completed this season, Johnson averaged 19.2 touches for 82.2 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring three touchdowns. If he's indeed a bell cow Sunday, he'll push fellow running backs Bo Scarbrough (ribs), Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic down the depth chart.
More News
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Could get heavy use in return•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Comes off IR•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: On track for activation•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Still eyeing Week 16 return•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Says he's setback-free•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Week 16 return still possible•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...