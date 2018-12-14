Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Once again, Theo Riddick, LeGarrette Blount and Zach Zenner will share some extra touches to go around in a hard-to-pinpoint situation. With the Lions' season essentially over and only two weeks left on the slate, Johnson is starting to run the risk of getting shut down until 2019.