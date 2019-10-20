Play

Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Ruled out Sunday

Johnson has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Vikings due to a right knee injury.

Johnson was spotted with a brace on the knee after leaving the contest in the first quarter. Initially called questionable to return, he'll yield all remaining RB reps to Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic following this decision by the Lions' medical staff.

