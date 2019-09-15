Johnson rushed 12 times for 41 yards and caught two of three targets for 47 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.

Johnson showcased some tackle-breaking ability at times and ultimately salvaged his fantasy output with a 36-yard score on a screen pass, but most of the game he was bottled up by a Chargers defense that allowed Marlon Mack to run wild in the season opener. C.J. Anderson only had five carries for eight yards, but the Lions also gave nine touches to rookie Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic. Kerryon Johnson's upside is capped hard by this clear committee situation and it's hard to see that changing anytime soon. Thankfully his Week 3 outlook is boosted by the fact that the Eagles no longer have stud defensive tackle Malik Jackson (foot) available to play.