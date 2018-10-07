Johnson (ankle) said "I'm fine" when he was asked about his injury following Sunday's 31-23 win over the Packers, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.

Johnson was removed early in the fourth quarter, finishing with 12 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 15 yards. It sounds like he might've been on the borderline for being able to return, but the Lions were fine with using LeGarrette Blount to run out the clock in the fourth quarter. Johnson will have some extra time to recover as Detroit prepares for a Week 6 bye.