Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Says he's setback-free

Johnson (knee) said Friday that he hasn't experienced any setbacks since undergoing surgery in November to repair a torn meniscus, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

The 3-9-1 Lions have little to play for at this stage, but that isn't stopping Johnson from working toward rejoining the 53-man roster as soon as Week 16 in Denver. Johnson, who resumed practicing Dec. 4, has drawn favorable reviews from coach Matt Patricia since returning to work, but the Lions will see how the second-year tailback looks next week before determining his availability for game action. If Johnson does play in either of the final two games, he'll likely be deployed as part of a timeshare with Bo Scarbrough, who has performed well as the Lions' lead option on the ground since joining the team four weeks ago.