Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Says he's setback-free
Johnson (knee) said Friday that he hasn't experienced any setbacks since undergoing surgery in November to repair a torn meniscus, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
The 3-9-1 Lions have little to play for at this stage, but that isn't stopping Johnson from working toward rejoining the 53-man roster as soon as Week 16 in Denver. Johnson, who resumed practicing Dec. 4, has drawn favorable reviews from coach Matt Patricia since returning to work, but the Lions will see how the second-year tailback looks next week before determining his availability for game action. If Johnson does play in either of the final two games, he'll likely be deployed as part of a timeshare with Bo Scarbrough, who has performed well as the Lions' lead option on the ground since joining the team four weeks ago.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.