Johnson carried nine times for 55 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Cowboys. He also caught one pass for a one-yard gain in the 26-24 loss.

Johnson averaged a healthy 6.1 yards per carry, but his team was down for much of the game and never fully committed to the run. He received two more carries than LeGarrette Blount and was much more effective, including an eight-yard touchdown run to pull his team close in the fourth quarter. Johnson has been effective with his touches over the last three weeks, running for 199 yards and his first career touchdown on just 33 carries and proving that he's deserving of a larger role in the offense. This emerging young talent will look to continue his recent success next Sunday against the Packers.