Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Scores first career touchdown versus Cowboys
Johnson carried nine times for 55 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Cowboys. He also caught one pass for a one-yard gain in the 26-24 loss.
Johnson averaged a healthy 6.1 yards per carry, but his team was down for much of the game and never fully committed to the run. He received two more carries than LeGarrette Blount and was much more effective, including an eight-yard touchdown run to pull his team close in the fourth quarter. Johnson has been effective with his touches over the last three weeks, running for 199 yards and his first career touchdown on just 33 carries and proving that he's deserving of a larger role in the offense. This emerging young talent will look to continue his recent success next Sunday against the Packers.
More News
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Cracks century mark in upset over Patriots•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Receives 13 touches in Week 2•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Leads Lions in carries•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Explosive on limited carries•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Solid in preseason debut•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Repping with backups•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....