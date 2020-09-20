Johnson rushed eight times for 32 yards and a touchdown while failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Packers.

Johnson once again worked in a three-man rotation with Adrian Peterson (41 yards on seven carries) and D'Andre Swift (12 yards on five carries) after getting seven of the team's 24 running back carries in Week 1. He capped Detroit's opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run, and Johnson will need to maintain his role as the Lions' preferred goal-line option to stand out in the team's crowded backfield in Week 3 against the Cardinals and beyond.