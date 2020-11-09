Johnson rushed four times for 29 yards and caught three of three targets for 36 yards during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

With D'Andre Swift unable to sustain the momentum he built in his Week 6 demolition of Jacksonville, it seems Detroit has slightly turned back to a committee approach to the backfield. While Swift still led the pack with a 40-percent snap share, Johnson had a season-high 33-percent share while Adrian Peterson checked in at 27 percent. Johnson subsequently saw his most touches since Week 2 while his 65 total yards were his most since Week 4 of the 2019 campaign. While it was a nice day for Johnson, relatively speaking, he remains a fantasy afterthought until he can at least overtake Peterson as the clear No. 2 behind Swift.