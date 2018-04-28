Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Selected by Lions

The Lions selected Johnson in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.

Running back was a need for the Lions, but it's surprising nonetheless that the Lions traded up to get Johnson when LSU's Derrius Guice was still on the board. Still, Johnson (6-foot, 212-pounds) is worthy of a second-round selection thanks to what he brings to the table. He's lauded for his patience and vision, drawing some comparisons to Le'Veon Bell for his ability to wait for his blocks to get set before picking a lane and darting upfield. Johnson enjoyed a breakout as a junior at Auburn, rushing for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns on 285 carries and he showed promise as a pass-catcher by nabbing 24 of his 26 targets for 194 yards. With a new coaching staff in place in Detroit, it's possible that running backs get different usage than what has been the recent norm there. Still, Johnson likely profiles as the No.2 back behind LeGarrette Blount to start his career.