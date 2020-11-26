Johnson and Adrian Peterson are in line to lead the Lions backfield Thursday versus the Texans with D'Andre Swift (concussion) inactive, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Swift won't take the field for a second game in a row, which gives the aforementioned duo a chance for increased reps. In the first chance to do so this past Sunday in Carolina, Johnson handled 70 percent of the snaps on offense -- versus Peterson's 30 -- turning eight touches into 38 yards from scrimmage. The breakdown of reps between Johnson and Peterson is to be determined, but Johnson's modest pass-catching ability may give him a bit more utility for fantasy purposes.