Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Shows improvement in loss
Johnson ran for 125 yards on 26 carries and added 32 yards on a pair of catches during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.
It wasn't a dazzling game for Johnson, who lost his second career fumble, but his 125 rushing yards were just one fewer than his three-game total heading into the game. Coming into the game, Johnson was averaging just 2.6 yards per carry, less than half his rookie rate from 2018. He may have turned a corner Sunday and just in time as the Lions next play a Packers team in Week 6 that -- while tough to start the season -- has been exposed in the running game.
