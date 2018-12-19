The Lions placed Johnson (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Since Johnson has missed the Lions' last four games with a sprained left knee and has yet to resume practicing since suffering the injury, the team opted to shutter him for the season rather than leaving the door open for him to suit up for the final two contests of 2018. Despite having already missed a quarter of his rookie campaign, Johnson still ranks as the Lions' team rushing leader with 641 yards (5.4 per carry) to go with four touchdowns. Johnson should be fully healthy well in advance of OTAs and should reclaim lead-back duties for Detroit in 2019.

