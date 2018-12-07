Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Arizona.

Johnson hasn't tested out his left knee on the practice field since spraining it Week 11 against the Panthers. It'll be difficult to forecast when he'll return until he does so, but he'll miss a third consecutive game Sunday as a result of the injury. In Johnson's absence, Theo Riddick and LeGarrette Blount have earned a near even split of the offensive snaps -- 67 versus 63 -- though the latter has outproduced the pass catcher in yards from scrimmage (164 to 114) and touchdowns (two to zero).

