Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Sidelined for another practice
Johnson (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With no recorded on-field activity since he sprained his left knee Nov. 18 against the Panthers, Johnson looks bound to miss a fourth consecutive game Sunday against the Bills. Assuming that's the case, LeGarrette Blount will continue to act as the Lions' lead option on the ground, while Theo Riddick has unfettered access to the passing-down work out of the backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...