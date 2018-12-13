Johnson (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With no recorded on-field activity since he sprained his left knee Nov. 18 against the Panthers, Johnson looks bound to miss a fourth consecutive game Sunday against the Bills. Assuming that's the case, LeGarrette Blount will continue to act as the Lions' lead option on the ground, while Theo Riddick has unfettered access to the passing-down work out of the backfield.

