Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Sits out practice again Tuesday
Johnson (knee) did not participate in practice again Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Johnson has logged DNPs in both of the first two practice sessions this week, which doesn't bode well in regards to his expected availability for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears. He will likely need to progress to at least limited participation Wednesday if there's any chance for him to play in the contest. If he doesn't, look for Theo Riddick and LeGarrette Blount to serve as the primary options out of the backfield.
