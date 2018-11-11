Johnson (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Johnson was a participant in each of the Lions' three practices this week, but his reps were limited as a result of the ankle he first tweaked in Week 5 against the Packers. The issue hasn't resulted in his snap counts suffering over the subsequent three contests, but it's worth noting that Johnson hasn't been especially effective on the ground the past two weeks, amassing just 59 rushing yards on 20 attempts. In addition to potentially being less than fully healthy while taking on a quality Bears front seven, Johnson's involvement in the passing game also seems to be trending down after Theo Riddick returned from a two-game absence to notch seven receptions in the Week 9 loss to the Vikings.