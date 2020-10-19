Johnson carried four times for nine yards while catching one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 34-16 win over the Jaguars.

Between D'Andre Swift having a monster day, Adrian Peterson getting 15 carries and a score of his own in the same game, and Bo Scarbrough (undisclosed) being designated to return from injured reserve, there don't appear to be many reasons to hold on to Johnson any longer in the vast majority of fantasy formats. If there was a reason, it probably involves hope that Johnson could be traded at some point before the deadline.