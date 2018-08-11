Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Solid in preseason debut
Johnson made his professional debut in Friday's preseason opener against the Raiders and gained 34 yards on seven carries as well as another 33 yards on four receptions.
Johnson looked nifty and patient in his first professional game and flashed promise as both a runner and pass catcher. While LeGarrette Blount predictably got the start Friday, Johnson was notably the only running back on the field for the Lions' first third-down attempt of the game -- though it's necessary to mention that Theo Riddick didn't play for unspecified reasons. Hopefully, Riddick is able to take reps in Detroit's second preseason game next Friday against the Giants, as we'd then get a better feel for how Johnson fits into the offense on passing downs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...