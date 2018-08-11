Johnson made his professional debut in Friday's preseason opener against the Raiders and gained 34 yards on seven carries as well as another 33 yards on four receptions.

Johnson looked nifty and patient in his first professional game and flashed promise as both a runner and pass catcher. While LeGarrette Blount predictably got the start Friday, Johnson was notably the only running back on the field for the Lions' first third-down attempt of the game -- though it's necessary to mention that Theo Riddick didn't play for unspecified reasons. Hopefully, Riddick is able to take reps in Detroit's second preseason game next Friday against the Giants, as we'd then get a better feel for how Johnson fits into the offense on passing downs.