Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Spectator at practice
Johnson (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
After sitting out the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears due to a left knee sprain, Johnson hasn't appeared to make any major strides with his health over the past week. With absences from both of the Lions' first two practices of Week 13, he's trending toward missing a second straight contest Sunday against the Rams. If that's the case, LeGarrette Blount would retain a heightened role as the Lions' main ballcarrier after bludgeoning Chicago for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries last week.
More News
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Missing from practice•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Won't play on Thanksgiving•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Sits out practice again Tuesday•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Listed as non-participant Monday•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Considered week-to-week with sprain•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Knee injury believed to be sprain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...