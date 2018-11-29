Johnson (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After sitting out the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears due to a left knee sprain, Johnson hasn't appeared to make any major strides with his health over the past week. With absences from both of the Lions' first two practices of Week 13, he's trending toward missing a second straight contest Sunday against the Rams. If that's the case, LeGarrette Blount would retain a heightened role as the Lions' main ballcarrier after bludgeoning Chicago for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries last week.

More News
Our Latest Stories